PSPB in both men and women TT final

The Petroleum Sports Control Board teams in both men and women’s categories today entered the finals of the AAI 44th Inter-Institutional Table Tennis Championships and are now just one step away from retaining the titles here at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

PSPB’s men blanked Central Revenue Sports Control Board (CRSCB) 3-0 in the first semifinal, while Railways huffed and puffed before beating Airports Authority of India 3-2 in another last four stage match.

PSPB women, taking the cue from their men counterparts, didn’t waste any time to mow down Air India for a similar verdict, while the other semifinal saw hosts AAI landing smoothly in the final with a 3-0 win over Railway Sports Promotion Board.

Both the finals are slated for tomorrow afternoon.

The PSPB men and women didn’t have any opposition at all as both the teams’ bench strength is extremely strong.

For the finals, the women’s team may go for a steady line-up, while the men have the luxury to choose from the Shetty-Ghosh-Desai-Amalraj-Sathiyan blend, though Amalraj, who is down with fever, is a doubtful starter.

Whatever combination they might try out tomorrow, PSPB will be keen on retaining titles in both categories.

