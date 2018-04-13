Protests in Delhi against Kathua, Unnao incidents

A group of students and womens’ organisations held a protest at Parliament Street on Thursday against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu, as well as the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao, UP.

Hitting out at the ruling governments in both states, protesters shouted slogans and demanded strict action against the accused in both cases.

Mariam from the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), said, “Women of this country will not tolerate a regime that defends rape accused and further victimises complainants.”

The protesters alleged that the BJP’s motto of beti bachao, beti padhao rang hollow in the light of these cases. Two more protests are being organised in the city on Sunday and Wednesday.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App