Protesting against pay notification, teachers march to HRD ministry

Teachers, students and non-teaching staff from universities across the country marched to the Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Friday, in what they called the ‘Shiksha Bachao Rally’. Teachers from Delhi University, Ambedkar University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and IGNOU, as well as those from Punjab and Uttarakhand, protested against the 20-70% funding formula. This requires central universities to generate 30% of their funds, as per the Seventh Pay Revision notification.

“This shift in funding will result in a massive fee hike for students and delay the implementation of Seventh Pay Revision… We are also agitated about Regulations on Autonomous Colleges and Graded Autonomy, gazetted on February 12, 2018. It is in disregard to feedback given by teachers’ unions. This is yet another way to turn public-funded institutions into teaching shops,” said DU Teachers’ Association president Rajib Ray.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App