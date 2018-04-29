Gurgaon: Protest to press for release 6 who disrupted namaz

The namaz being read at a vacant plot in Sector 53. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar) The namaz being read at a vacant plot in Sector 53. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

In the wake of six people being arrested for disrupting a namaz being read at a vacant plot in Sector 53 on April 20, various outfits in the city have called for a demonstration on Monday to press for their release. The decision was taken at a meeting of the groups in Gurgaon’s Sector 7 on Saturday. A ‘Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti’ (joint Hindu conflict committee) was also formed to address the issue.

“We have decided to hold a demonstration on Monday, which will begin from Kamla Nehru Park at 11 am. We will then march to the Mini Secretariat and hand over a list of demands to the deputy commissioner,” said Abhishek Gaur, district president of the Bajrang Dal, which is among the groups participating in the protest.

Other groups include the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Kranti Dal, Shiv Sena, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Hindu Sena and Gurugram Sanskritik Gaurav Samiti. “We will demand the release of the six, and the case against them to be revoked. We also want the district administration to ban the reading of namaz in open spaces,” said Rajiv Mittal, national general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Kranti Dal.

Gaur added, “These boys are not affiliated to any of our parties or groups; they were only locals. We are standing up for them because we believe in their cause… The plot in Sector 53 is also close to a temple, which has been there longer than they have. We will not let them read namaz there…”

They also said they will call for verification of those who have been reading namaz at the plot. Gaur said, “We want them (officials) to see if they are locals or illegal migrants from Bangladesh, or Rohingya refugees.”

The incident took place on April 20, when some men had disrupted the Friday prayers with chants of “Jai Sri Ram” and “Radhe Radhe”. On April 27, 15 minutes after the namaz ended, around 30 representatives of the groups arrived at the scene, again chanting “Jai Sri Ram”.

