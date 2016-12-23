Protest at Greater Noida construction project: Guards lock out staff, demand wages

Nearly 24 security guards at the Amrapali Dream Valley project in Greater Noida locked out the building staff, including the project head, Thursday to protest non-payment of wages since demonetisation of high value currency was announced on November 8.

The guards, who blocked the gates for over three hours, said that they would not allow staffers to enter the project grounds till their dues were cleared. The guards kept the single pole barrier gate down from 8 am to 12 pm on Thursday, refusing to budge for office staff to drive into the premises.

“The company owes 150 guards, employed with Morpheus Security Private Limited across eight projects,

Rs 1 crore. The Amrapali group had been paying portions of our total salaries — Rs 10,000 per person — for over the last six months. But since the demonetisation drive was announced, the company has not paid anyone even a portion of the salaries,” alleged Narendra Singh, the manager of Morpheus Security, who led the protest.

The protest eventually led to the Amrapali group transferring Rs 3 lakh to Morpheus Security’s account.

“We have paid 90 per cent of the salaries to the security staff. They are being non-coorperative in such difficult times,” Dream Valley project head R K Tiwari said.

“This is the first time that they have staged a protest. It is demonetisation season and payment is difficult,” Tiwari added.