Prose and poetry: Ramjas College protest posters get a dose of Urdu

JNU student Umar Khalid Saturday said that the cancellation of a seminar at Ramjas College where he was supposed to speak, following protests by the ABVP, was not an attack on him but on democracy. This is the first time Khalid has delivered a public address following the violence at North Campus and outside Maurice Nagar police station on February 22.

Giving him company were hundreds of students and teachers, who marched from Mandi House to Parliament against what they called the ABVP’s “gundagardi”.

Many of them could be seen carrying posters and placards in Urdu — in response to a poster allegedly used at a recent ABVP rally, which read: “DU mein Urdu banner lekar naara lagane waalon se azadi.”

“Since the violence at Ramjas, efforts are being made to give twists to the case. It is being said that it was a clash between two organisations, or between the Left and Right. But this crowd has Marxists, Leninists, Ambedkarites and Gandhians. The issue is being limited to me. The attack (by ABVP) was not on me, but on democracy. They say the matter would have flared up if I had spoken. I agree that you (ABVP) get inflamed by our talks, because to a person who believes in inequality and casteism, someone who speaks of equality will be inflammatory,” Khalid said.

“The government doesn’t have a problem with politics; it has a problem with politics of resistance. If seminars are cancelled, which are part of our education, and if our seats are cut, then we will engage in politics. This is our university, not an RSS shakha,” he added.

At the rally, a student from Jamia Millia Islamia could be seen holding up a poster that read: “Urdu mein hai poster tayyar, ABVP khabardar.” Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poems — from ‘Woh intezaar tha jiska, ye woh sheher toh nahi’ to ‘Aaj bazaar mein’ — also found mention in many posters. One Jamia student said, “Urdu is the language of love and poetry, and we don’t understand why it should be given this alien treatment.”

Gujarat-based Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, addressing the crowd, said Khalid was welcome to speak in his state. “BJP is afraid of people like me, Kanhaiya (Kumar), Umar and Shehla (Rashid) standing together — they don’t want us to ask questions. They don’t want us to ask why only gau is mata. This is a clash between those who believe in a scientific approach, and those who believe in Manusmriti,” he said.

Digvijay Singh Chautala, grandson of former Haryana CM Chaudhary Devi Lal, urged people from all ideologies to come together to fight the BJP and ABVP.