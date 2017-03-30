Property tax was waived for Vijay Goel last year, why not for public: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia Manish Sisodia

STATING THAT a residential tax waiver was made for Union Minister Vijay Goel last year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday alleged that if the municipal bodies can waive the tax for a Union minister, “why can this rule not be applied to provide benefit to common citizens?”

“Last year on August 24, the BJP Mayor of North MCD waived off the residential house tax of a haveli owned by Union Minister Vijay Goel. This was done under Rule 177 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act (1957), which allows municipal bodies to waive any tax that the MCDs decide does not need to be levied. If this rule can be used to provide direct benefit to Union ministers, why can this rule not be applied to provide benefit to common citizens? This hypocrisy of the BJP is against the interests of the people,” Sisodia alleged, releasing documents backing his claims.

Sisodia reiterated that the AAP had adequately studied the legal provisions for making the house tax waiver and that the corporations were empowered to make amendments to the Act.

“The precedent for waiver of house tax has been set by the BJP-run MCDs. If the law allows for such waivers without needing Parliament’s approval, then the same law can be used to waive off house tax for all of Delhi,” Sisoda said. “The Delhi government has demonstrated there is no shortage of funds in the system, if corruption is eliminated. The MCDs too will not face any paucity of funds if the AAP comes to power and in fact, honest governance will ensure that citizens would have to pay the least taxes possible.”

Former mayor Yogendra Chandolia, however, said the order was to exempt all heritage properties under the jurisdiction of the North corporations and not specifically for Goel alone. “We did this with the intention of exempting all heritage buildings and not to benefit any single person,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP Wednesday finalised its list of star campaigners, which includes CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, members from its National Executive, some of its prominent MLAs and a few of its Punjab leaders.

