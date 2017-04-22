Property registration: Now, software to print stamp paper at home

In a move to make property registration easier for people, the revenue department has developed a software that lets home buyers print the stamp paper at home. Senior officials said property buyers no longer have to go to the bank for a printout after online payment of stamp duty to banks. “You can print the document at your office or home. Within two to three months, the software will be operational,” a senior revenue department official said, at a meeting to discuss reforms initiated by the department in digitising its operations.

In addition to this, the department also said that an e-calculator facility — to calculate stamp duty and registration fee according to circle rates — will be launched in a few days. “The software will calculate circle rates for residential, commercial, and industrial properties in various localities as per specifications. This will also reduce the time required to process the registration,” a senior official said.

The facility was going to be launched earlier but there were security issues. “The bar coding was erroneous and security features had to be tightened. Now, that problem has been sorted as we have a design behind the bar code as well,” the official said.

Manish Saxena, divisional commissioner, Delhi, said the department has studied the online registration process of many states to make it people-friendly and efficient.

