Promised Army job, man duped of 10 lakh after fake tests; one held

An 18-year-old man was allegedly duped by three persons who promised him a job in the Territorial army in exchange for more than Rs 10 lakh. A case has been registered with the Crime Branch. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar has confirmed the same and said they have arrested one person in connection with the case.

The two other accused in the case are been tracked by police. The complainant in the case, Sidheer, a resident of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri, said that the accused had claimed they had contacts with the Territorial army, and took his physical exam at 105 TO grounds in Delhi Cantonment.

The complainant further alleged that the accused had claimed to have taken a medical examination. The medical examination was reportedly conducted in the bathroom of Army base hospital in Delhi Cantonment area, following which they handed him a job letter.

Police said the FIR has named three accused in the case, Pradeep, Amit Fauji who claimed to have contacts with the Indian Army, and Dr Sandeep who is alleged to have conducted the medical examination. Police said the accused who has been arrested, Amit Kumar, was posted at the Army unit of 20 Balwan near Palam in Delhi. Police claimed that Kumar and his associates have duped other people to the tune of Rs 40 lakh.

