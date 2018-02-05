Project to flag Blue Whale Challenge victims

Blue Whale Challenge is an online game which has allegedly led to deaths of many teenagers across the world. Blue Whale Challenge is an online game which has allegedly led to deaths of many teenagers across the world.

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi, is working on a research project that will help flag potential curators and victims of the Blue Whale Challenge — an online game which has allegedly led to deaths of many teenagers across the world.

The project, which started in September last year, is being headed by faculty in-charge Professor Ponnurangam Kumaraguru.

He told The Indian Express that the project will use the same technology that is taking lives to save lives. “The goal is to identify the victims and the curators — both of whom are using social media to connect with each other. We have found a pattern in their communication. You can see messages on social media such as ‘I want to play or add me into the game/group’ and ‘Hi, follow me if you want to play’,” he said.

Kumaraguru said the team has independently verified the number of deaths caused due to the game across the world and pegged the number at 170.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App