Professor Saibaba’s wife urges NHRC to shift him to different prison

Disabled Delhi University (DU) professor G N Saibaba’s wife has appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to “urgently intervene” and “save her husband’s right to life”. Saibaba is lodged at the Nagpur Central Jail, serving life imprisonment for “Maoist links”.

In her letter to the NHRC on Tuesday, Vasantha Kumari said she had received a letter from her husband two days ago which said, “My health is not at all good. I am going through extreme pain in my abdomen and left hand. My head is breaking.”

She has asked the NHRC to “provide orders to transfer my husband from Nagpur prison to Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad, where his entire family lives.

