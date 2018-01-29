Proceedings begin to resolve CATS ambulance crisis

CATS contractual staff went on strike 9 times last year CATS contractual staff went on strike 9 times last year

Even as the private operator and the Delhi government’s CATS ambulance network continue to be at odds, affecting the functioning of ambulances in the city, the L-G has appointed an arbitrator to resolve the dispute, senior officials confirmed. On December 3 last year, The Indian Express had reported that the private operator, BVG-UKSAS EMS Pvt Ltd — to whom the Delhi government has outsourced the operation and maintenance of its CATS ambulance services — had moved arbitration proceedings, citing non-payment of dues and issues of unreasonable penalty. Officials said the first hearing began on January 19 in the matter.

CATS services have come under the scanner after its contractual staff went on strike at least nine times last year. During the strike between November 1 and 8, 120 ambulances were allegedly damaged. Delhi Police had registered an FIR in the matter. On November 4, the Delhi government cracked down on agitating employees by classifying them as “essential service” for six months, which means they cannot go on strike anymore. BVG-UKSAS EMS Pvt Ltd also fired 45 employees for damaging ambulances during the strike.

“The dispute arose out of a contract for outsourcing operation and maintenance of CATS ambulances. In the arbitration, issues of unreasonable uptime penalty, unionised errant staff, strikes and decrepit vehicle conditions faced by the company will also be discussed. Most importantly, the matter regarding non-payment of dues by CATS for the months of July to December, 2016, and further non-settlement of bills till date will be taken up. The L-G has appointed an arbitrator and the first hearing took place on January 19,” Dr Nivedita Patnaik, Manager, Operations, BVG-UKSAS EMS Pvt Ltd, told The Indian Express.

The private operator has claimed that CATS is yet to pay Rs 25 crore for operations. The company maintained that while it has paid employees’ wages regularly, CATS has not released any payment for the initial 10 months and thereafter has paid 70% of the invoice raised after all the deductions for the following months, a company official said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App