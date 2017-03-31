Delhi: Problem with landlords among issues Africans face

The Delhi Police special helpline for Africans living in the country received complaints mainly relating to disputes with landlords and problems with universities, said police. Delhi Police received an average of five complaints a month on its helpline for Africans. Out of the 59 calls received on the helpline since it was started in May last year, cases were registered in 12 instances, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the cases which were registered were not “very serious” in nature and pertained to small fights or comments being passed on Africans. Following the murder of a Congolese national last year in the national capital, the 24×7 helpline (8750871111) was launched to address complaints of the Africans. Joint Commissioner of Police (southeast) was appointed the nodal officer for the helpline. R P Upadhyay, the nodal officer for the helpline, said that they conduct regular interactions with Africans at district level, and in February this year he held a meeting with the Africans.

“Ours is a very regular interaction. We have held close to 16 meetings with them,” Upadhyay said. Explaining the nature of calls received on the helpline, he said that most of the calls pertained to problems with landlords, problems with universities in terms of communication issues, hostel and fees. “The other calls pertained to cultural differences, people not being able to understand their accent. In the meetings, the Africans have regularly stressed that they are not given rent receipts by landlords that could help prove they are residing here awaiting extension of visas – in case it has expired,” said another officer.

