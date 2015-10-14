Probe terror, drug cases, not cheating, says new chief of anti-terror unit

In his first interaction with officers of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, Arvind Deep, the newly-appointed chief of the elite anti-terror unit, reportedly urged them not to take up cases of cheating.

It was a case of cheating that had led the Special Cell to businessman Manoj Vashisht, who was killed in an alleged encounter with officers of the anti-terror unit at a restaurant in Central Delhi in May.

The Special Cell had found itself in the middle of a controversy over the encounter, which had raised several questions.

Deep, who was appointed the anti-terror unit chief a few days ago, interacted with officers of the New Delhi Range (NDR), said sources.

“He made it clear to them that the chief priorities of the special cell were cases related to terror, gang wars, fake currency notes and the drug mafia. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah and other officials were present when he asked officers not to deal with cheating cases,” said sources.

Deep, a 1988-batch officer, had replaced Special Commissioner of Delhi Police S N Srivastava as chief of the Special Cell last week. He is hopeful that an earlier stint with the Intelligence Bureau, which lasted six years, will help him lead the anti-terror cell, said sources.

“After taking charge last Friday, Deep had addressed all the assistant commissioners of police and station house officers in the presence of other senior officers, including Delhi Police Commissioner B S Bassi. He had briefed them about the security threats facing the capital,” said police sources.

Intelligence agencies had informed the Delhi Police that several banned outfits were plotting ways to avenge the hanging of Yakub Memon, said sources.

“Initially, they were reportedly planning to carry out a blast during Ganesh Chaturthi, after which the Delhi Police’s Special Cell coordinated with the Mumbai Police during the festival to avoid any untoward incidents. This time, intelligence agencies have warned about the possibility of these outfits planning a blast in Delhi during the forthcoming festival season,” said sources.

