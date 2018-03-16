Probe co-operative bank scam: L-G to RBI

Lt. Governor Anil baijal (Express/File) Lt. Governor Anil baijal (Express/File)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has issued directions asking the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to inquire into the allegations of “irregularities” in the Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank Ltd.

The Indian Express had first reported the alleged “fraud” and “irregularities” at the bank and the probe by two Delhi Assembly committees in October 2017.

The directions were issued on Thursday, a day before the budget session of the Delhi Assembly is set to begin. The House committees are likely to present their report on the year-long probe into the alleged scam at the budget session.

The statement added that the RBI “has been requested to inquire into the matter to ensure that there are no financial irregularities in the running of the bank… and corrective and preventive actions are taken.”

