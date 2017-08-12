Latest News
  • Privacy a fundamental right, but not against Aadhaar: Minister of Parliament Baijayant Jay Panda

Privacy a fundamental right, but not against Aadhaar: Minister of Parliament Baijayant Jay Panda

The awards were given to two journalists in the field of political and environment writing by the Prem Bhatia Memorial Trust.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:August 12, 2017 5:20 am
Minister of Parliament Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda. (File)
Top News

Speaking at the 22nd Prem Bhatia Award for Eminent Journalists, Minister of Parliament Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda Friday said that “privacy ought to be a fundamental right but I am not against Aadhaar”.

The awards went to Manini Chatterjee, National Affairs Editor of The Telegraph, for her “hard-hitting weekly column taking the ruling party to task for its sins of omission and commission” and K Rajendran, senior editor at Kairali TV, for a “focus on climate change and its impact on the Western ghats and Arabian Sea, and the lives of fishermen”. The awards were given to two journalists in the field of political and environment writing by the Prem Bhatia Memorial Trust. Panda spoke about judicial, parliamentary, privacy and electoral reforms, emphasising that “one needs to talk about institutions rather than personalities”.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 12: Latest News