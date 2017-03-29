President awards city doctors for ‘excellence’

President Pranab Mukherjee with the doctors. Express President Pranab Mukherjee with the doctors. Express

President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday awarded the prestigious Dr B C Roy Award for excellence in the field of medicine to eight doctors, including AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and two doctors from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Among the doctors who received the honour are eight senior AIIMS faculty members. From AIIMS, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, Head of Orthopaedic Department, received the award under the category of “eminent medical teac-her”.

“Professor in Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Dr J B Sharma and Professor in Orthopaedic Department Dr C S Yadav. Head of Urology Department Dr P N Dogra, Professor in Urology Department Dr Amlesh Seth, Professor in Cardiology Department Dr Rakesh Yadav and Professor in Department of Nuclear Medicine Dr Rakesh Kumar are among the awardees,” an AIIMS official said.

From the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Chairman (Board of Management) & Department of Nephrology, Dr D S Rana, and Chairman of Department of Chest & Thoracic Surgery Dr Arvind Kumar received the honour.

