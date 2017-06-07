‘Pregnant woman thrown off fourth floor by husband’

Pregnant woman allegedly thrown off 4th floor building in Noida-Express Photo Pregnant woman allegedly thrown off 4th floor building in Noida-Express Photo

THREE DAYS after a 24-year-old “pregnant” woman suffered severe injuries after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Noida Sector 122, police have arrested her husband for allegedly throwing her off the building. The arrested accused works for a private firm in Delhi, police said. Police said the victim has injuries on her head, back and arms. Her condition is critical and she is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

According to police, the incident took place in Ghadi Chaukhandi village in Noida Sector 122 on Saturday. “The woman’s brother filed a complaint, wherein he alleged that her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law used to beat her up and that they could be behind the incident. The family also said that the victim was pregnant at the time of the incident,” said Zaheer Khan, SHO, Noida Phase 3 police station.

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 323 and 325 (pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. In February 2016, the woman, who hails from Nagliya Laxmanpur in Bulandshahr district, married the accused, who hails from Bijlopur in Khurja area of Bulandshahr. “Shortly after they got married, they moved to Noida. We had done everything possible for her wedding — given the groom’s family cash, and the groom a motorcycle. But they demanded a car. They began harassing my sister,” alleged Satinder Kumar, the victim’s brother.

Around 11 days ago, the victim had allegedly been beaten up by her in-laws, her family claimed. “When we came to know about this, both families met to resolve their differences. But early Sunday morning, I received a call from her husband saying that she had fallen from the stairs. We rushed to Noida and came to know that my sister has been admitted to a private hospital there. She had suffered fractures in her arms and legs. She has severe injuries on her head and back,” Kumar said.

