Prashant Bhushan attacker is now BJP spokesperson

The Delhi BJP appointed Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga as a spokesperson on Tuesday. Bagga had in October, 2011, attacked Prashant Bhushan over a statement made by the lawyer on Kashmir. After the attack, he had tweeted, “He try to break my nation, i try to break his head (sic).” A trial in that case is underway.

Bagga was then a member of the Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena. In May that year, Bagga and three others were arrested for disrupting an event to launch Arundhati Roy’s book. Bagga, who describes himself as a “#SwayamSewak” on Twitter, has close to 2 lakh followers on the microblogging website.

After the BJP made him the spokesperson, he tweeted: “Thanks @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji & @ManojTiwariMP ji for having faith in me & giving me the opportunity to be Spokesperson of BJP Delhi.”

