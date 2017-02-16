Pragati Maidan buildings not on heritage list, Delhi High Court told

The court was hearing a plea by INTACH, seeking protection of 62 buildings — including Hall of Nations and Nehru Pavilion in Pragati Maidan — which it has identified as modern heritage. The court was hearing a plea by INTACH, seeking protection of 62 buildings — including Hall of Nations and Nehru Pavilion in Pragati Maidan — which it has identified as modern heritage.

Removing obstacles from the way of construction of a world-class exhibition centre where Pragati Maidan is located, the government’s Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) on Wednesday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has rejected its own sub-committee’s classification of two buildings in Pragati Maidan as heritage buildings.

The HCC made the submission as part of the minutes of the meeting that took place on February 2, which it filed before the court. On January 25, the court had asked authorities not to go ahead with demolition till the HCC decides on whether to put Pragati Maidan buildings in the heritage list or not.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation has proposed to demolish Pragati Maidan to set up a world-class exhibition centre. A bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva will hear the plea on February 23.