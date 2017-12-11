Pradyuman Thakur murder case: SC dismisses father’s plea challenging anticipatory bail granted to school trustees

Varun Thakur, father of the 7-year-old Pradyuman, a student of the Ryan International School on Sohna road who was found dead at the school toilet days ago, leaves the premises of the Supreme court after having submitted an application for a CBI investigation into the death of his son in New Delhi. (file photo/Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Varun Thakur, father of the 7-year-old Pradyuman, a student of the Ryan International School on Sohna road who was found dead at the school toilet days ago, leaves the premises of the Supreme court after having submitted an application for a CBI investigation into the death of his son in New Delhi. (file photo/Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Ryan International School trustees in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old student. The plea was filed by the boy’s father, Varun Thakur, seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Ryan Pinto, the CEO of Ryan International Group, and his parents, Augustine Francis Pinto and Grace, trustees of the group.

Earlier, a Supreme Court judge had recused himself from hearing Thakur’s appeal last week, after which the matter was referred to CJI Dipak Misra for listing before an appropriate bench.

In his plea, Thakur had said, “The manner in which the conspiracy has been hatched to kill him and the manner in which the entire scene of crime has been destroyed, decorated and ornamented, it clearly appears that the directions may have come from some high-ups to the school authorities and the possibility of the involvement of Pinto family at this stage cannot be ruled out in any manner whatsoever and howsoever.” The Pintos were granted bail on November 21 by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On September 8, Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in the Gurgaon school. Initially, the school’s bus conductor was arrested in connection with the murder but was released on bail after the CBI arrested another student of the school.

