Pradyuman Thakur murder case: CBI files status report on Ryan International School’s owners bail plea

Varun Thakur, the father of 7-year-old Pradyuman, had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of anticipatory bail given to Ryan International School owners. (file photo) Varun Thakur, the father of 7-year-old Pradyuman, had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of anticipatory bail given to Ryan International School owners. (file photo)

In connection with the bail plea of Ryan International School’s owners, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday filed its status report before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a sealed envelope. The case has been adjourned until 4 pm, according to ANI.

Ryan International School owners – founder Augustine Francis Pinto, MD Grace Pinto and CEO Ryan Pinto — had earlier got a temporary reprieve from arrest after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted them anticipatory bail.

In October, the Supreme Court issued notices to the owners on a petition by Pradyuman’s father seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail. The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud issued the notice and also sought the response of the CBI.

Meanwhile, at a Gurgaon sessions court, the final order on the bail plea of Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor arrested for allegedly murdering Class II Ryan student Pradyuman Thakur, is expected later today.

Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for Pradyuman’s father Barun Thakur, said: “The court on Monday withheld the verdict. It will be pronounced at 3 pm tomorrow (Tuesday). On Monday, arguments took place on several grounds, including jurisdiction, since this is the first case wherein multiple concurrent jurisdictions run parallel. Hence, there are conflicts of statutes and notifications in some places. These legal technicalities and logic were discussed.”

