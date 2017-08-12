Power tariffs will not increase, come what may: Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

For the third consecutive year, power tariffs will not increase “come what may”, said power minister Satyendar Jain, in the midst of a heated discussion at the Assembly Friday. This, in spite of private power discoms approaching the DERC for a tariff hike, citing huge losses.

“We have made our calculations and submitted it to the DERC. We will make sure that there is no tariff hike even this year. The BJP is trying something opposite, which is to effect a hike,” Jain said.

Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta did raise the point during the discussion over the matter and sought to know the status of the Business Plan Regulations, pending which discoms will not able to submit fresh petitions. Jain did not respond to this.

Jain countered that power tariff in Delhi would come down significantly if power purchase agreements with power generators, signed by the previous government, are cancelled. Power tariffs in Delhi have not changed since 2014, when the increase was 5 per cent — something that the discoms maintain was far less than their actual requirement.

The DERC has initiated the annual exercise pertaining to revision of tariff. It has held one round of discussion on the demands submitted by the discoms — BSES and TPDDL (Tata Power). In the meeting, the discoms submitted their aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) as: BSES Rajdhani — Rs 9,052 crore; BSES Yamuna — Rs 4,892 crore and Tata Power — Rs 7,680 crore. However, as per the discoms, the figures should be more as the DERC has used their demands made last year to arrive at the ARRs.

