Power cuts? Blame thieves stealing oil from transformers

Representational Image Representational Image

Reliance-operated BSES Tuesday said oil from at least 70 transformers was allegedly stolen, which led to power disruptions in various parts of the capital. DISCOM officials said Tuesday morning that oil from a transformer in Chander Vihar in east Delhi was allegedly stolen by a gang of “oil thieves”. “BSES teams deployed a mobile transformer as soon as possible to minimise inconvenience to consumers,” said a BSES spokesperson.

“Oil from around 70 transformers has been stolen in BSES areas. Besides causing monetary loss to BSES, this has also caused inconvenience to our consumers as it disrupts power supply. Removing oil from transformers has the potential of severely damaging it, besides causing power outages. Leaking oil from a transformer can also lead to a fire hazard. BSES has taken these incidents very seriously and registered FIRs,” the spokesperson said.

DISCOM officials said they have written letters to senior police officers, stating that incidents of oil theft have been reported from live transformers, even when they were surrounded by steel fencing and properly locked.

