Postpone plan to vacate Sarojini flats: CM Arvind Kejriwal to Venkaiah Naidu

The flats being constructed at Kidwai Nagar. (Photo by Abhinav Saha) The flats being constructed at Kidwai Nagar. (Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Minister for Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu seeking extension of time for government officials to vacate the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) in Sarojini Nagar.

To ease the problem of shortage of government accommodation in Delhi, the government had, in July 2016, decided to rebuild seven housing colonies to double the existing housing units from 12,970 to 25,667 at a total cost of Rs 32,835 crore. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the redevelopment of seven GPRA colonies to replace the existing housing stock. The vacation of the existing flats is for the same reason, said officials.

Kejriwal, in his letter, said that although five government colonies have been evacuated till now, “no new flats have come into existence, which has created a paucity of flats for government employees”.

Seeking Naidu’s “personal attention” to the “genuine grievance of the constituency”, he listed out various issues pertaining to the GPRA vacation while “requesting for postponement of evacuation of (the) Sarojini Nagar (flats) till the flats in Kidwai Nagar are ready”.

Claiming that Naidu is yet to receive the letter, a spokesperson from the urban development ministry said, “Government employees are only asked to vacate their official quarters after they are provided alternate accommodation. It may not be possible to house all of them in the same vicinity but we will allot them houses as per availability.”

