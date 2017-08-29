Post-fare hike, Delhi Metro sees drop in ridership

About the fare hike that many frowned upon, the DMRC spokesperson said, “In May this year, when fares were revised, it shows an increase vis-à-vis corresponding month of May 2016.” About the fare hike that many frowned upon, the DMRC spokesperson said, “In May this year, when fares were revised, it shows an increase vis-à-vis corresponding month of May 2016.”

The quarterly ridership numbers released by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday show a decrease in commuters taking the metro in the month of June compared to the previous month, when the fare hike was implemented. According to the latest figures, DMRC recorded a drop of over 7.5 per cent in Line 1 (Red Line, from Dilshad Garden to Rithala) in June as compared to May.

In June, the ridership was 99,75,153, while in May it was 1,07,95,816, as per DMRC statistics. Post-hike, commuters travelling a distance of 32 km are paying Rs 40 instead of the previous ticket cost of Rs 27, amounting to an increase of 48.15 per cent.

A similar trend is seen across other lines of the metro, except Line 6 – Violet Line, which travels from Kashmere Gate to Escorts Mujesar. It was on this route that the Heritage Line was begun on May 28 this year. About this, a DMRC spokesperson said, “This is not a standalone section which would add significant riders to the system. As of now, it’s more like an alternative route and its true potential would be harnessed once the entire Phase-III becomes operational.”

The latest figures also reveal a 7.8 per cent decline in the metro ridership in the month of June, as compared to the same period in 2016, for Line 1. In June 2017, the ridership number was 99,75,153, while in June 2016, the number was 1,08,18,256, as per the DMRC numbers.

Talking about the numbers, a DMRC spokesperson said, “This much variation is considered natural for any given months or period as a system spread over 218 km…a fluctuation in ridership is bound to be seen…it is dependent on multiple factors such as seasons, vacations, strikes or agitations for significant days and festival rush.”

