Posing as RBI officials, gang duped people: Delhi cops

A DAY after two men carrying old currency notes worth Rs 4.5 crore were detained from west Delhi’s Janakpuri area, police investigation has found that a gang operating in the capital has been duping people by impersonating RBI officials and offering to exchange old currency notes for a 50 per cent commission.

Sources said a team of the Inter State Cell (ISC) received information that some persons are exchanging money after taking a commission of 50 per cent, and that they have collected close to Rs 30 crore.

“A trap was laid and two persons were detained. They run a company dealing with savings schemes. Police recovered Rs 4.5 crore from their possession and informed I-T officials,” sources said. Police said initially, the men tried to mislead investigators.

“After interrogation by the I-T department and the ISC team, the men told police that he recently met two persons who introduced themselves as RBI officials and offered to exchange money on a commission basis,” sources said.

The impersonators asked them to arrange Rs 20 crore for the exchange. “They told the men that the RBI was not changing small amounts and would exchange only big sums. They said they would send a cash van from the RBI to collect the money from their office. Before that, the two men were asked to deposit Rs 2 lakh with them,” sources said.

“They deposited the money and also asked local businessmen in Janakpuri if they needed money exchanged. Some gave him cash, which belonged to hawala operators,” sources said. The men also told police that a woman claiming to be from the RBI came to collect the money. But she asked them to get more.

“I-T officials have now sought the help of Delhi Police to identify the gang members as they have received similar complaints,” sources said.

