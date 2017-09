Representational Image Representational Image

A leading private bank was duped of Rs 93.80 lakh by 17 persons posing as Ministry of Labour and Employment employees. A case has been registered on a complaint by an employee of the bank with the Crime Branch. Police said that the accused took loans from the bank to the tune of Rs 93.80 lakh by submitting fake ID cards of the ministry and other documents.

