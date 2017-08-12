Porsche that crashed at Lutyens’ Zone owned by BJP MLA son’s company: Police

The driver and his friend dumped the Porsche and fled, police said. The vehicle has been impounded. Praveen Khanna The driver and his friend dumped the Porsche and fled, police said. The vehicle has been impounded. Praveen Khanna

Days after a speeding Porsche allegedly hit another car, which then rammed into a traffic signal at Tughlak Road area, police have found that the luxury vehicle is owned by a company that has BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana’s son as director. Police are probing if the MLA’s son, Arjun Bhadana, and a friend allegedly left the car and fled the spot.

DCP (New Delhi district) B K Singh told The Indian Express that they recovered the car and an FIR has been registered under IPC Section 279 (rash driving) at Tughlak Road police station after they received a complaint from one Mridul Tulsian, an engineering student.

“During the course of investigation, we came to know that the recovered Porsche is registered with Gurgaon-based Krishna Arjun Buildtech Pvt Ltd. The director of the company is Arjun Bhadana. We have served a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicle Act on the company, asking its officials to produce the errant driver,” he said.

When contacted, MLA Bhadana said, “I am not aware of any such accident. Yes, Krishna Arjun Buildtech Pvt Ltd is my son’s company. But I am not going to share any personal details.”

According to police, the incident took place on August 5 when the 21-year-old complainant, Tulsian, was returning home with his friends after having dinner at Pandara Road. They were in Tulsian’s Toyota Corolla Altis.

“Around 10.20 pm, Tulsian reached the traffic signal at Rajesh Pilot Marg and Prithviraj Road. He claimed he was crossing the junction when the signal turned green. All of a sudden, a speeding car hit their vehicle from the left, following which Tulsian’s car rammed into a road divider before hitting a traffic signal,” a senior police officer said.

Investigation has revealed that after hitting the vehicle, the errant driver tried to escape in the vehicle. However, at the next signal, the Porsche’s tyre got punctured and the driver and his friend were forced to dump the vehicle and flee. No casualty was reported, but police have registered an FIR for rash driving.

“People at the spot clicked photos of the two persons, who got out of the Porsche after its tyre got punctured. The pictures have been shared with the investigating officer,” police sources said. Police added that after they were informed about the incident, they recorded statements of all eyewitnesses.

