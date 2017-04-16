Porn clip at Metro station, probe ordered

The incident took place at Rajiv Chowk Metro station. (Express Archive) The incident took place at Rajiv Chowk Metro station. (Express Archive)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has ordered a probe after a pornographic clip was played on an LED screen meant to display advertisements at the bustling Rajiv Chowk Metro station. The incident took place around 5 pm on April 9, when the newly-installed LED screen, being tested for commissioning, started playing the porn clip. The incident, captured on camera by some passersby, went viral on social media over the weekend.

“From preliminary investigation, it has been established that the incident took place on April 9 around 5 pm. The Smart LED TV system was under commissioning and WiFi port was accessible. Prima facie, as per CCTV footage, three men ran a porn clip through their mobile on this TV. Attempts are being made to identify these men and the CCTV footage is being examined,” DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said.

“This sort of interference with the system will not be possible in the future once software is programmed and centrally controlled. In the interim, during the commissioning process, the contractor will be advised to ensure password protection,” he said.

Delhi Metro officials said there are five such LED screens under commissioning at five stations on Line-2 — Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Chandni Chowk and Kashmere Gate. “The objective of these screens is to disseminate information to passengers through various multimedia tools such as photo, video and scroll messages,” an official said.

The CISF, responsible for security of Metro stations, said no formal complaint has been lodged by the Delhi Metro yet. CISF public relations officer Manjit Singh said, “The CISF has not received a complaint from any passenger or its personnel on duty at the station. The DMRC is looking into the matter and it has set up an inquiry committee.”

One of the largest and busiest interchange stations, Rajiv Chowk sees a huge footfall not only on weekdays but even weekends as commuters visit the shopping and recreation hub in Connaught Place.

