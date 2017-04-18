Porn at Rajiv Chowk Metro station: Delhi police start probe

Commuters at Rajiv Chowk Metro station. Archive Commuters at Rajiv Chowk Metro station. Archive

Delhi Police has launched a probe into the playing of a pornographic video at Rajiv Chowk Metro station. Sources said an ACP-level officer has been asked to conduct the investigation and find the person responsible.

The matter came to light on Saturday, after a 30-second mobile recording went viral on social media, in which a porn video was seen running on the LED screen fixed at the busy Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. Some commuters did not pay heed to what was being played on the giant screens, while a few stopped and recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones.

Sources said Delhi Police officials contacted DMRC and inquired about the private contractor. A source said police will look for accused and book him under relevant sections for playing such a video at a public place.

After a video of the incident went viral, DMRC authorities had ordered an internal inquiry into the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now