Ponzi scam: 4 held in Gurgaon for cheating over 4,500 people

Police in Gurgaon have arrested four persons for cheating over 4,500 people of crores in the last seven months through a ponzi scheme. “The four were arrested Sunday from Rajiv Chowk. They were planning to leave the city in their Swift Dzire,” said Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime).

The four have been identified as Rajkumar Sharma, 31, Daulat Singh, 32, Bharat Kumar, 27, and Ajay, 39. Police said they started the company in July 2016, and 4,800 people deposited Rs 8 crore in the company’s account.

Police said the four were arrested after a case was registered on February 13 by Vijay Singh and Amit Kumar, who deposited Rs 2,50,000 in the account of the company called ‘Profit Network’, which promised money for clicking on links online.