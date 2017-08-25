Pond ‘not cleaned’, dead fish pile up in Lodhi Garden

Visitors took to social media to highlight the dead fish. (Source: Express Photo/Amit Mehra) Visitors took to social media to highlight the dead fish. (Source: Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

Failing to follow procedures seems to have led to the death of dozens of fish at a pond in central Delhi’s Lodhi Garden. Several regulars at the park have reported mounds of dead fish, piling up along the sides of the pond over the past few days.

On Thursday evening, when The Indian Express visited Lodhi Garden, the smell of dead fish had engulfed the entire area around the pond. “For the last one week, this area has been stinking… we saw many dead fish just thrown on the side of the pond till a day ago,” said Rubina Kaur, a regular at Lodhi Garden.

An official source at the garden said the contractors tasked with cleaning the pond did not follow the procedure. “The pond is cleaned once in a year or two. Labourers are expected to shift the fish using a net to one part of the pond as they clean another portion. It seems like this was not followed,” said the official. The New Delhi Municipal Council could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App