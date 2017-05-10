Polygraph test: Court seeks clear reply from Tytler, Verma

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo) Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo)

A Delhi court Tuesday directed Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and arms dealer Abhishek Verma to state in “unambiguous” terms whether they want to undergo the lie-detector test that the CBI wants to conduct in a probe in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the capital.

The court Tuesday also held that the CBI application to conduct the lie-detector test is maintainable. In the previous hearings, Tytler had contended the application by the agency is not maintainable. CBI has already exonerated Tytler thrice.

While Verma has maintained he is willing to take the test if provided police protection, Tytler has said the test is “inhuman, cruel, illegal”.

