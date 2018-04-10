Political, commercial interests should not hamper illegal construction fight: Supreme Court

Traders protest against sealing in Defence Colony market in New Delhi in January. (Archive Photo) Traders protest against sealing in Defence Colony market in New Delhi in January. (Archive Photo)

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that it had set up a Special Task Force (STF), headed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice-chairman, to deal with unauthorised construction in the capital, even as the apex court asked it to act against hazardous legal buildings as well.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A S Nadkarni handed over a note on the task force to a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta. He said the task force would identify encroachments on government land, suggest a course of action to the Centre with regard to unauthorised colonies in the city, and also oversee effective enforcement of applicable laws by local bodies, particularly regarding violations and unauthorised construction.

With assistance from other agencies, it will also take immediate action on removal or demolition of encroachment and unauthorised constructions on public roads, streets, footpaths, pavements, parks or public spaces, he submitted.

The bench then clarified that even legal constructions will have to go if there was any violation of rules. “When you take a decision, you must consider aspects such as fire safety, health of citizens and lives of children. A building may be legal but if it is a fire hazard or a stress on ground water, then it has to be demolished,” the bench said, referring to the loss of lives in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills pub blaze and the Uphaar fire tragedy. “Make sure that fire and disaster management, especially in schools, are taken into account,” it said while referring to a recent report that raised the issue of lack of fire safety in schools.

The court said “political” or “commercial” interests should not come in the way of the STF’s work. “You would not get a second chance, unless like Muhammad bin Tughlaq you want to shift the capital to some another city. Once Delhi sinks, then you will have no chance. You have anyway lost 30 crucial years,” Justice Lokur told the ASG.

The STF will comprise commissioners of three MCDs; chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council; DJB CEO; and secretaries of Delhi’s transport ministry and urban development. Secretary, revenue, Delhi government, will also be a member, besides the special commissioner of police (law and order), special commissioner of traffic police, chief fire officer and commissioner (planning) DDA.

