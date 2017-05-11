Policeman kills self at CR Park police station

Inspector Kaushal Ganguly. Inspector Kaushal Ganguly.

An inspector posted with the District Investigation Unit (DIU) shot himself dead in his office at CR Park Police Station in southeast Delhi Wednesday evening. Police sources said the officer was depressed for the past few days but the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Police sources said inspector Kaushal Ganguly had joined the DIU of southeast district just a month ago and was deployed for Shab-e-Barat duty on Wednesday. The DIUs mostly look after accident-related cases in every district. On Wednesday, however, his office was closed due to the gazetted holiday.

Sources said around 5.50 pm, he issued his service pistol from the ‘malkhana’ and went to his room on the first floor of the police station. Around 6 pm, he went to the toilet and fired at himself. He was found with a bullet piercing through his head.

On hearing the gunshot, policemen at the station rushed towards the toilet. Ganguly was taken to Max Hospital, Saket, where he was declared brought dead. Police said no suicide note was found.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, “He joined the force in 1997 and recently came to the DIU from X-Branch of the district. The reason behind the extreme step is being investigated.”

Sources, however, said the reason might be due his work as he was facing an inquiry in a matter and he also had some family dispute.

An officer who worked with him said he was “very soft spoken and gentle”. Ganguly hails from Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and two children.

