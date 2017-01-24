Police take JNU student on hunger strike to hospital

JNU JNU

Delhi Police Monday allegedly forcefully picked up JNU student Dileep Yadav, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since Friday, and took him to AIIMS.

The JNUSU said, “Dileep was forcefully picked up by Delhi Police. Let us march to Vasant Kunj police station to ensure his return to campus.” Yadav is among the nine students suspended by the administration for “disrupting” an Academic Council meeting.

But DCP (south) Ishwar Singh said he was not moved forcefully. “Seeing his critical health condition, he was shifted to the hospital in the university’s ambulance,” he said.