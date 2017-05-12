Police Suicide: Family claim ‘harassment’ by senior cop

A DAY after an inspector attached with the District Investigation Unit (DIU) allegedly shot himself to death inside CR Park police station, his family members Thursday claimed that a senior IPS officer was putting pressure on him and demanded a proper investigation into his death.

On Wednesday afternoon, Inspector Kaushal Ganguly went to the CR Park police station’s malkhana and asked for a revolver.

“A pistol was issued to him at 5.50 pm on the pretext that he would be deployed for Thursday’s Shab-e-Barat duty. He then went to the first floor of the building, locked himself inside the toilet and shot himself,” a senior police officer said. He was rushed to Max Hospital in Saket, where he was declared brought dead.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, “I met with the family and they complained against one senior officer verbally. Though no suicide note had been found, we have started enquiring into the matter. We will order an internal inquiry if they file a written complaint.”

The victim’s wife, Lovely Ganguly, said, “My husband was being harassed by a senior officer after he was transferred from the Crime Branch to the southeast district. The officer has insulted him in front of people several times,” she alleged.

“We asked him to take a voluntary retirement but he hoped things would get better. He even requested for a transfer to DIU to get rid of the problem. But the officer was still harassing him,” she claimed.

