Police stations to get an AC room for complainants in distress

IN A bid to provide relief to those who come to police stations in times of distress, the Delhi Police has decided to equip the public facilitation rooms with air-conditioners.

All 150 police stations across the city have one such room, where people are heard and counselled. The 24/7 facilitation desks are mostly manned by staff at the police stations. Sources told The Indian Express that the decision was taken after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asked Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to make the rooms more comfortable for complainants as “they are already in distress”.

In the first phase, sources said, air-conditioners will be installed at 30 police stations — Chanakyapuri, Connaught Place, Tilak Marg, Parliament Street, South Campus, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj (north), Hauz Khas, New Friends Colony, CR Park, Greater Kailash, Nizamuddin, Saket, Maurice Nagar, Civil Lines, Rajinder Nagar, DTB Enclave, Vivek Vihar, Jyoti Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Dwarka (south), Dwarka Sector-23, Janakpuri, Pashim Vihar, Prashant Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, the New Delhi Railway Station and the Rajeev Chowk Metro station.

Sources said the police department has already bought the air-conditioners and the installation process will begin soon. In March, the L-G had directed that Delhi Police to make efforts to improve efficiency of police personnel. He had also directed that a robust grievance redressal mechanism be put in place, besides asking for public facilitation desks with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Delhi Police has already inducted 60 women public facilitation officers at 20 police stations in the city.

