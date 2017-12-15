Police say HRD official committed suicide, family denies claim

Three days after a 1998 batch-Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer went missing from his home in Dwarka Sector 9, police claimed that he committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. His family, however, refused to identify the body.

According to police, the mutilated body of Jitendra Kumar Jha was found near Delhi Cantt Railway Station on Tuesday. “A suicide note was also recovered from his possession, in which he wrote that no one is responsible for his actions,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh said. He said police are verifying the authenticity of the note.

Police said Jha, who was posted with the Human Resource and Development Ministry, had left home on Monday about 9.30 am. When he did not return by afternoon, his wife, Bhawna Jha, a dentist, approached local police. Jha was not carrying his mobile phone and wallet, police said.

As Jha remained missing even the next day, DCP Singh said a case of abduction was registered. “The same day, a mutilated body was found near Delhi Cant Railway Station by railway police. It took us a day to confirm the identity of the body, based on the description given to us by Jha’s family,” the DCP said.

Jha’s family, however, said the dead man was not him. “There were no clothes on the body. We don’t know why police are trying to prove it is Jha,” a relative, who picked up Bhawna’s mobile phone, told The Indian Express.

The family also claimed that Jha was upset with his work.

