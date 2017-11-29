Police say compromise reached: Woman slaps Air India staffer, she slaps back

The woman had booked a 5 am Air India flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad. (Express Archive) The woman had booked a 5 am Air India flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad. (Express Archive)

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday morning after a woman, whose husband is a senior bureaucrat in the Haryana government, allegedly slapped an Air India employee who, in turn, slapped her back.

The argument started after the passenger apparently arrived late and was not allowed to board the flight.

Sources said the woman’s husband is in Gujarat on election duty, and she was going there to meet him.

Officials said the woman had booked an Air India flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad, scheduled at 5 am. However, she reached the boarding gate a few minutes before it was about to close, officials claimed. “She was stopped from boarding the plane by officials since less than 45 minutes were left for the flight to depart. She then approached the boarding counter, but they refused her request and asked her to approach the duty manager, with whom she started an argument,” officials claimed.

The woman and the duty managed eventually entered into a heated argument, during which the passenger allegedly slapped her — and she slapped her back.

Delhi Police confirmed that they had received a call regarding the incident, which took place at Terminal 3.

“She reported at 04.18 hrs for check-in and was denied boarding. An argument started between her and the Air India woman staff, and the passenger slapped her. The staffer in retaliation slapped her. Both have been medically examined. Later, both parties reached a compromise and said they do not want any action,” Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (airport), said.

The Air India spokesperson said, “One passenger going to Ahmedabad arrived late to the airport and missed her flight. There was an argument with the counter staff and the same has now been resolved amicably.”

Sources said the woman told police that the airline staff provoked her and intentionally closed the counter.

Air India’s check-in counters close 45 minutes before a domestic flight and 75 minutes before an international flight. Domestic passengers are required to report 75 minutes before their flight, while international passengers have to report 150 minutes earlier.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App