Delhi Police reward for man who chased down snatchers

A 32-year-old businessman on a scooter chased two bike-borne men who snatched his mobile phone, before nabbing one of them on the intervening night of December 28-29. The daring act has earned the man a Rs 5,000 reward from the police.

The incident took place when Manin Sachdeva (25) was waiting for his friend at Captain Gaur Marg in East of Kailash and talking on his phone. Two persons came on a motorcycle, pushed him and snatched his mobile, police said. Sachdeva fell and received injuries, but he got back up and sat on his scooter.

“He chased the men for two kilometres and intercepted them at Anandmai Marg near Kalkaji bus depot. As soon he stopped them, the pillion rider fled,” DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Sachdeva then grabbed the other accused and dialled 100. The accused gave up the name of his accomplice, who was later arrested and booked. Sachdeva, who deals in second-hand cars, was awarded Rs 5,000 and a commendation card by Praveer Ranjan, JCP (southeastern range), for his bravery, at Amar Colony police station on Saturday.

