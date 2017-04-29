Police question four JNU students over February 2016 sedition case

Delhi Police Special Cell Friday questioned four Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in connection with the sedition case lodged in February last year. The four students were called at the administration block at noon, and were examined by a team led by an inspector-level officer, said sources.

Sources said the students were questioned about the organising members and people who came from outside the university during an event held to mark the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Police have already questioned several others in connection with the case. A police officer said there were some facts to be verified for the final drafting of the chargesheet in the case. He said other students may come on Saturday and, if required, the questioning may be extended by a few days.

