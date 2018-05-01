Police probe how five men fell into sewage plant at Vivanta by Taj

The incident took place at Vivanta by Taj — Ambassador hotel near Khan Market The incident took place at Vivanta by Taj — Ambassador hotel near Khan Market

A day after five men fell inside a sewage treatment plant (STP) at the Vivanta by Taj — Ambassador hotel near Khan Market, confusion still persisted over how the men fell into the pit in the first place. While STP operator Ravinder (40) is yet to regain consciousness, investigators have ascertained he was the first to enter the sewage plant.

“My father has not woken up yet. He used to work as a petrol pump attendant before he took up this job. When he started here, my father said all he did was push buttons. But we didn’t know he was going to clean the sewer,” said Shilpa, Ravinder’s daughter.

On Sunday afternoon, Ravinder and four others — Nityanand (51), Vikram (26), Kamdev (58) and Gaurav (34) — had fallen inside the STP after inhaling toxic fumes. While Gaurav is the deputy chief engineer at Taj Vivanta, Nityanand and Vikram work in the hotel’s plumbing and security department. Kamdev and Ravinder are contractual staff at Ecopollutech engineers — the company tasked with the STP’s maintenance.

The five had been sent to the ICU of BLK and Moolchand hospitals. Police said Ravinder had been called to fix a leak at the STP, and others had followed him inside the pit after hearing his cries for help. The men were found frothing at the mouth when rescuers reached them, police said.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said a forensic examination is yet to be conducted, and Gaurav, who was responsible from the hotel’s side, is yet to give his statement.

Police said the other four have regained consciousness, and their families have been communicating with them in sign language. Gaurav and Kamdev have told their families that they were the last to enter the pit, added police.

Kamdev’s son Kamal Patra said his father had been alerted to the shouts of men falling inside the pit. “Gaurav told his son he had entered the pit after he cut of the main supply near the plant. He thought the others had been electrocuted, so he entered the plant and fell unconscious,” said Kamal.

Hospital authorities from BLK said Kamdev and Gaurav are out of danger. “Kamdev will be shifted to the general ward while Gaurav will take two-three days to be declared fit,” an official said.

At Moolchand Hospital, families of the other three men waited outside the ICU accompanied by hotel staff.

Vikram’s family came from Etawah and are waiting for the CT scan, while Nityanand’s family is waiting for his two sons to arrive from Odisha. “They don’t know what happened to him. He woke up today and waved at us; that is all he could do,” said Abhay Kumar, a relative.

Hospital officials said Ravinder’s condition was exacerbated by the fact that he is diabetic. “So far, he has not responded. The others are fine and should recover,” an official said.

