Police make first arrest in shootout that killed three, accused claims Sonu Dariyapur hatched plan

The shootout left three people, including a personal security officer, dead; The shootout left three people, including a personal security officer, dead;

The Delhi Police Special Cell has made its first arrest in the outer Delhi shooting incident last month, which left three people, including a personal security officer (PSO), dead. Police suspect the incident was a fallout of personal rivalry between the victim, Bhupender Sehrawat alias Monu Dariyapur, and the main suspect, Satyawan alias Sonu Dariyapur, who is still at large. On April 30, Monu, his friend Arun Shetty and Delhi Police ASI Vijay Singh were sitting inside a car near National Market in Paschim Vihar. Police said that around 11 pm, unidentified assailants on two bikes and a car approached the vehicle and fired over 40 bullets at the victims.

Monu was provided police security in 2010 after his brother was shot dead, allegedly by Sonu and his associates. According to police, Sonu was not in favour of Monu marrying his sister. Sonu is wanted in several cases, and police recently increased the reward for any information leading to his arrest to Rs 2 lakh. Police also found CCTV footage showing Sonu and his associates near National Market. A senior police officer confirmed that they had arrested one man after conducting raids in Rohtak and Delhi.

“The accused was arrested a few days ago. He is now in police custody. Several teams are conducting raids to nab the other assailants,” the officer said. “During questioning, the accused claimed before police that the plan was hatched by Sonu Dariyapur. He enlisted the help of Rajesh Rajje — Haryana’s most-wanted gangster who carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh — and his associate Sonu Kejriwal. The duo were on the run after trying to kill a rival gangster, Ramesh Lohar. The accused told police that Rajje and Kejriwal met Sonu in Delhi,” police sources said.

“The accused said Sonu provided a place to stay for the two men. In the meantime, Sonu kept looking for an opportunity to eliminate Monu. He shared his plan with Kejriwal and Rajje and another man, Sumit Paluthra. Sonu also roped in his nephew, Parneet Dabas, and cousin, Sandeep Dariyapur, the accused said. With the help of a businessman, Sonu rented a flat in Paschim Vihar for his associates to track Monu’s movements,” sources said. Police investigation revealed that Sonu’s associates followed Monu for around 40 days. On April 30, the arrested accused found Monu, his friend and the PSO sitting in a car near a roadside eatery.

“He shared this information with Parneet, who informed Rajje and the others. They conducted a recee of the spot and called Sonu there. This was captured by a CCTV camera,” police said. Sources told The Indian Express that Monu and Sonu used to be friends till 2006, when the former expressed his desire to marry Sonu’s cousin, Raj Rani.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App