Police launch hunt for gang of eight targeting bankers

A gang of eight persons, including women, has come under police radar for adopting a rather unique tactic to con people.

According to police, the gang usually targeted middle-aged bankers and pulled off a series of acts to confuse the target and finally extort money from him.

Once a target had been zeroed in, police said, one of the members, a woman in her 20s, would approach the banker for a car loan. She would then invite the banker home to sort out the paper work.

Police said at her home, the woman would offer the unsuspecting banker a glass of water laced with sedatives. Once he was unconscious or semi-conscious, she would get physically intimate with him.

In the meantime, other members of the gang would shoot a video, which would later be used to extort money from the man.

Speaking about one of the three such cases that have been reported so far, a senior police officer said, “The woman posed as a customer and called the banker, the complainant, home to get the documents signed. While she went into a room to fetch the documents, another woman posing as her maid served him water. Once semi-conscious, the two women began to get intimate with him. Since the complainant was in a semi-conscious state, he could not react.”

Meanwhile, police said, other members posing as journalists barged into the house pretending to do an expose of a prostitution racket. “The entire drama scared the banker, who was utterly confused by then. But, before he could react, three more gang members entered the house posing as police officers,” police said.

Police said the members posed as a sub-inspector and two women as constables. They too pretended to conduct a raid, and asked the banker to go to the police station with them. “While this was on, the women posing as the prostitutes began another act, this time begging for a compromise.”

At this, the members posing as police personnel asked the banker to either face arrest or pay them a hefty amount.

“Scared, the banker paid them Rs 2 lakh that he was carrying in his briefcase. Once the ‘police’ had left, the others began threatening him, saying they would upload the video on the internet. So finally, the banker paid them more money and gave them signed blank cheques,” police said.

According to police, three such cases had been reported from East Delhi’s Shakarpur area. While the first FIR was registered on June 14, 2013, the second was registered on February 14 and the third on April 2 this year.

Police said six of the eight had been arrested, with five of them being apprehended on April 3. The kingpin, Jugal Kishore, was arrested on April 5, police said.

“Only three such cases have been reported from Shakarpur.. But we are sure that the gang managed to trap many more people, who have not approached police. We are trying to ascertain if there are more cases of the same nature,” police said.

