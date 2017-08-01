Police in Delhi and Haryana sound alert after women say someone’s been chopping their hair

Residents of Chhawla have started hanging ‘nimbu mirch’ outside their homes. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Residents of Chhawla have started hanging ‘nimbu mirch’ outside their homes. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

After multiple cases of women’s braids being chopped off in Delhi and Haryana and no clear answers, police in the two states are probing a number of angles — including ‘tantriks’ and plain rumour mongering.

Haryana police have imposed prohibitory orders in Fatehabad, while Delhi police have registered a case under charges of molestation, assault and the Arms Act. With villagers in Chhawla terrified, Deputy Commissioner (southwest) Surendra Kumar said it “appears to be an act of mischief aimed at creating panic”. “CCTV footage has been collected in which some youths have been found. We are verifying facts,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, villagers have resorted to hanging “nimbu-mirch” outside their homes, and even drawing a line of cowdung on the outer wall to “keep evil at bay”. In all three cases in Delhi, the women are in their 50s and live on the periphery of the village. Moreover, the chopped hair wasn’t taken away. A source said, “The hair has been sent to a forensic lab for testing. It appears scissors were used, so sections under Arms Act have been added.”

The investigation in Gurgaon, where three such cases have been reported in three days, has yielded little result. “We have heard of three such incidents, of which two women have approached police,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police. “We have alerted our sources, and are looking at CCTV footage.”

Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime) Gurgaon, said, “We have set up a night patrolling system within these villages, which should help prevent such incidents.” Haryana DGP B S Sandhu, meanwhile, raised questions on how hair could be chopped off when the homes were locked.

Stating that police have increased vigil, Sandhu said, “Such cases have been reported from Palwal, Rewari, Mahendragarh and Fatehabad — all adjoining areas of Rajasthan… We will take help from intelligence agencies.”

Meanwhile, Ravinder Tomar, DSP (Headquarters), Fatehabad, said there have been two such cases in the district so far, but they “seem like rumours”. He added that the district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent rumour mongering.

