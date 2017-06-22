Police Diary: Plans for two more railway police stations in Delhi

The two proposed police stations — Safdarjung and Bijwasan — will look after cases in south Delhi. (Representational image) The two proposed police stations — Safdarjung and Bijwasan — will look after cases in south Delhi. (Representational image)

The railway police has planned to add two railway police stations in the city, keeping in mind the increase in footfall and incidents of crime at stations in Delhi.

The two proposed police stations — Safdarjung and Bijwasan — will look after cases in south Delhi.

A police officer told The Indian Express that the railway police will send the proposal to the government for its approval. Delhi has 45 railway stations and only seven railway police stations.

Over 500 police personnel are deployed at the railway police stations in the capital — New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, Old Delhi, Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Cantonment and Sabzi Mandi.

Sources said there is a dire need to increase the strength of the railway police. With two new police stations, police said the workload on the Delhi Cantonment Railway police station will lessen.

Sources said the increase in footfall and complaints from Sarojini Nagar and Bijwasan railway stations prompted police officers to come up with the proposal. The government has already planned to turn Bijwasan and Shakurbasti stations into mega passenger terminals.

