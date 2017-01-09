Police demolish Kathputli Colony toilet complex, residents cry foul

The colony was to be demolished three weeks ago before the government intervened. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) The colony was to be demolished three weeks ago before the government intervened. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Residents of Kathputli Colony on Sunday woke up to noises of a bulldozer, a large party of police officers and paramilitary forces heading towards a defunct Sulabh toilet complex in the locality. By the end of the day, the complex lay razed to the ground even as residents formed a human chain to stop the demolition.

Confirming the demolition, DCP (central) M S Randhawa said, “Three companies of paramilitary forces and around 50 police personnel were stationed at Kathputli Colony on Sunday morning. Demolition work was scheduled for around 10 am.”

Only three weeks ago, demolitions by the Centre-run DDA were almost underway as per redevelopment plans of the area pending since 2008. The demolition was suspended after residents protested. PWD and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the colony and assured residents there would be no demolition without their permission.

“But the authorities tricked us this time. They distracted us and made false promises, they went ahead and demolished the toilet complex we women use at night,” said Bailia (55).

Another resident, Saraswati, said, “I was going to the market to buy vegetables when my neighbours began shouting. I rushed to where the commotion was and saw the bulldozer stationed close to the toilet complex. We all ran and formed a human chain around it.”

As tensions escalated, police negotiated with residents and said no demolition would take place. However, by 2 pm, an altercation broke out among the residents.

“Some of the residents, who want to leave the colony, claimed to have given up their homes to the government. They got into a fight with those opposing the demolition. We had to take them to the MCD office nearby and lock them up to prevent things from getting ugly,” village pradhan Dilip Bhat said. “Taking advantage of this commotion, the authorities quickly went ahead with the demolition of the toilet complex,” he alleged.

