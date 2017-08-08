Latest News

Police crack robbery inspired by Special 26

According to police, seven members of the gang went to the jeweller’s house. One of them, wearing a khaki uniform, entered the house. The men then overpowered the family and held them at gunpoint. However, a woman staying on the top floor raised an alarm and the accused fled, taking some jewellery and electronic items.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:August 8, 2017 4:55 am
robbery, delhi robbery, delhi police, special 26, special 26 based case, Police said the accused came up with the idea to impersonate a CBI official after watching the Bollywood movie, Special 26, several times.
Top News

Three suspected members of the Neeraj Bawania gang were arrested for allegedly impersonating CBI officials and stealing valuables from a jeweller’s house in Karol Bagh on July 26. Police said the accused came up with the idea to impersonate a CBI official after watching the Bollywood movie,
Special 26, several times.

According to police, seven members of the gang went to the jeweller’s house. One of them, wearing a khaki uniform, entered the house. The men then overpowered the family and held them at gunpoint. However, a woman staying on the top floor raised an alarm and the accused fled, taking some jewellery and electronic items. Following a tip-off on August 6, three of the accused — Narender Vesnav alias Sunny (30), Madan (28) and Neeraj (38) — were nabbed from Shahbad Dairy, police said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 08: Latest News