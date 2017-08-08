Police crack robbery inspired by Special 26

Police said the accused came up with the idea to impersonate a CBI official after watching the Bollywood movie, Special 26, several times. Police said the accused came up with the idea to impersonate a CBI official after watching the Bollywood movie, Special 26, several times.

According to police, seven members of the gang went to the jeweller’s house. One of them, wearing a khaki uniform, entered the house. The men then overpowered the family and held them at gunpoint. However, a woman staying on the top floor raised an alarm and the accused fled, taking some jewellery and electronic items. Following a tip-off on August 6, three of the accused — Narender Vesnav alias Sunny (30), Madan (28) and Neeraj (38) — were nabbed from Shahbad Dairy, police said.

